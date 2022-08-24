Novak Djokovic's Official Website Indicates He Has Pulled Out Of US Open Amid Vaccine Saga

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s participation in the final major tournament of the year US Open 2022 has been a matter of debate in the tennis world for quite some time now. Djokovic missed out on the season-opening Australian Open 2022 due to his unvaccinated status from the COVID-19 vaccine and this is again what makes his US Open participation dubious. Amid Djokovic's unceasing vaccination saga, former World No. 1's official website has possibly hinted that he has already pulled out of the US Open 2022.

Upon looking closely at his website, one can notice that Djokovic is not scheduled to play any matches in the near future. “There are no scheduled events at this moment,” reads a statement on his official website.

Given that the US Open 2022 begins on August 29, it is now being reported that Djokovic will skip the final Grand Slam event over his vaccination status. Djokovic already missed ATP Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami in March and April this year, before pulling out of last week’s Cincinnati Open.

More details about COVID-19 norms in the USA

As reported by Forbes.com, non-US/foreign citizens traveling to the country by air are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as per the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demands. Despite Djokovic not being able to participate in the Cincinnati Open 2022, fans were hopeful that he might be given a relaxation to play in the US Open. However, as of now, Djokovic’s official website suggests he is not scheduled to make an on-court appearance any time soon.

It is pertinent to mention that the US CDC relaxed the country’s COVID-19 mandates earlier this month. "In the coming weeks, CDC will work to align standalone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel with today's update," the organisation said.

'It’s a joke': John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic's participation in US Open

Meanwhile, tennis legend John McEnroe has labelled the possibility of Novak Djokovic not being allowed to compete at the US Open a 'joke'. “It’s not fair. It’s a joke. I would have had the vaccine and played but he’s got very strong beliefs and you have to respect those. The idea he can’t travel here to play is a joke,” McEnroe was quoted as saying.

A look at Novak Djokovic's 2022 season thus far

While Djokovic was barred from playing in the Australian Open 2022, Rafael Nadal claimed his 21st Grand Slam title by winning at Melbourne. He exited the French Open 2022 after suffering a quarter-final loss to Nadal, who went on to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title. Djokovic then retained his Wimbledon Championships title and took his tally of Grand Slam trophies to 21.