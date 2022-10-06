Novak Djokovic's Old School Approach Sees Security Having A Field Day In Astana: WATCH

After the title win at Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic is currently in Astana to take part in the Astana Open tennis tournament. The current world no.7 is part of the event for the first time. Ahead of his opening round match in Astana, a video had surfaced online where the Wimbledon 2022 champion is seen jogging in the city with the bodyguards trying to keep pace while dressed in a proper suit.

Novak Djokovic old school approach sees security having a field day

In the video, the 35-year-old Djokovic wearing a grey jacket and black track pants can be seen taking a jog ahead of his opening round clash with the world No 81 Cristian Garin. However, the Serbian was not alone and had bodyguards circling him while he went for the run. In the video, fans can also be seen running after Djokovic and the guards.

Astana Open: Novak Djokovic enter round 2 after a flawless performance

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic hasn’t lost since the French Open quarterfinals exit. Keeping aside the matches played at Laver Cup, Djokovic returned to tennis in Tel Aviv and emerged champion. The Serbian also became the only ATP player to have won titles on clay (Rome), grass (Wimbledon) and hard courts in 2022. The first round of the Astana Open saw Djokovic displaying flawless performance by dropping just six points on his serve and winning the last five games to seal the win over Cristian Garin in just 62 minutes. Djokovic beat Garin 6-1, 6-1 at the ATP 500 tour event. The Serbian’s next opponent in Astana will be World No. 34 Botic van de Zandschulp.

Speaking about the victory Djokovic said, “From the start to the end, [it was] a great performance. Playing in a new tournament, under different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously, you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can. I just made him work and used every opportunity that was presented to me.”

Novak Djokovic even made an admission about his ability to adjust quickly to new conditions which made him feel comfortable in Astana. He said, “I was lucky that throughout my career I was actually pretty quick in adjusting to different conditions and surfaces. But I think that experience helps of knowing what to do. But [also] winning a tournament, [as opposed to] losing in a final or semis, makes a difference mentally. Coming into this tournament I feel confident, I feel excited, I feel motivated, so I think that helps as well to adjust quickly.”