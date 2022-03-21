Novak Djokovic's Participation At Canadian Open In Doubt; 'Impossible For Him To Return'

The organisers of the Canadian Open have expressed concern about Novak Djokovic's participation, citing his vaccination status as the reason. In an interview with Le Journal de Montréal, Canadian Open director Eugene Lapierre said that if the restrictions for unvaccinated travellers remain the same in Canada, it will be "impossible" for Djokovic to participate. Lapierre, however, indicated that they are not in a rush to announce anything right now since they expect the restrictions to change in the near future.

"We’re not really in a hurry [to confirm regulations]. We imagine that there will be changes as we go along; if the situation improves, if the situation worsens, or whatever. If it was today, it would be impossible for Novak to return to Canada and participate in the event. So we’re going to wait," Lapierre was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk, which cited the Le Journal de Montréal report.

Djokovic barred from Miami Open and other tournaments

Djokovic was denied entry to the Australian Open earlier this year due to his vaccination status. The World No. 2 ranked player was deported from Australia because, despite the strict COVID-19 laws, he entered the country unvaccinated. The 20-time Grand Slam winner tried in court to overturn the Australian government's decision, but was unable to obtain a waiver and was forced to leave the country without getting a chance to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic was also barred from competing in the Indian Wells Masters in the United States due to the vaccinations rules. He has also been denied entry in the ongoing Miami Open in the US. The 34-year-old, however, has since been allowed to compete at the Qatar Open, which was held in February, and is also slated to take part in the Serbian Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the upcoming French Open.

The Canadian Open, which is scheduled to be held in August in Montreal, could become yet another tournament to deny entry to Djokovic over his vaccination status if the restrictions in the country remain the same. The tournament is part of the ATP calendar. The current Canadian Open men's champion is Russia's Daniil Medvedev, while the women's champion is Camila Giorgi of Italy.

(Image: AP)