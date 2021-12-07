Novak Djokovic's Participation At Sydney ATP Cup Raises Doubts Over His Vaccination Status

There are a lot of talks and doubts regarding Novak Djokovic's participation at the upcoming Australian Open 2022 following the COVID rules set by the Victorian government. However, the latest reports have suggested that the World No. 1 is set to take part in the ATP Cup tournament ahead of the Australian Open 2022. While Novak Djokovic's vaccine status is still unknown, ATP has confirmed the Serbian's participation in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic confirms participation in ATP Cup

According to ATP, top seed Serbia will be led by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, with the team placed in Group A. The group also features Norway, Chile and Spain. Serbia were the inaugural winners of the ATP Cup, defeating Spain in the championship match in 2019.

If Novak Djokovic does make it for the ATP Cup, the major hurdle for the Australian government would be to apply for an exemption for the 34-year-old to enter the country as he would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Here are your 2022 #ATPCup groups. Who's your pick? 🌎



Comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/gActBUCQfA — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 7, 2021

Earlier Australian Open chief Craig Tiley, while speaking to Channel Nine, had said that Novak Djokovic will receive no exemption from the authorities if he does not take the COVID vaccination. When the Victoria Premier announced that everyone would have to be vaccinated before arriving at Melbourne Park, it included fans, staff, as well as players.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews had earlier said that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to play at the Australian Open 2022 as a precautionary measure.

Novak Djokovic could miss out on Australian Open record

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times and has the opportunity to defend his title one more time in January 2022 if he is allowed to participate. The Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park on January 17, with rules being laid for players, staff and crowd.

If Djokovic opts out of the Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, he will miss out on a chance to surpass his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles.