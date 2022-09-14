The 2022 season has been a forgettable for Novak Djokovic as he struggled to play in various tournaments due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance saw him miss this year's Australian and US Open grand slam tournaments. In January this year, the 35-year-old was not able to defend his Australian Open title after getting deported from the country after initially believing he had a medical exemption. Djokovic also had to miss US Open after it was made clear that foreign nationals have to show evidence of two COVID-19 doses. Weeks after his ban from entering the US, Djokovic's uncle issued a massive statement about Serbian's retirement plan.

Novak Djokovic likely to extend his retirement plan

After missing out on Australian and US Open events, Novak Djokovic saw his ranking taking a hit which could also affect his chances of making it to the ATP Finals in Turin. However, Novak Djokovic's uncle, Goran Djokovic, revealed that missing two Grand Slams has only extended his retirement plan. While speaking to The Pavlovic Today, Gorn Djokovic said “The ordeal he went through this year in Australia only extended his career. Instead of maybe retiring from tennis in three or four years, his career has been extended for five, or six years. He is resting his body.” During the interview, Djokovic's uncle also revealed that the Wimbledon champion had applied for a medical exemption to play this year's US Open. He insisted that “Americans did not respond” to his query due to which Djokovic was forced to watch on from home.

Novak Djokovic to feature in Australian Open 2023

After being not able to defend the Australian Open title this year, Novak Djokovic will regain the lost crown with reports indicating his participation in the Australian Open 2023. Back in January Novak Djokovic was handed a three-year travel ban after his appeal for revoking his visa was rejected twice. As per Herald Sun, with a new government coming into power in May after the Federal Election, new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has reportedly decided in principle to overturn the three-year travel ban on Djokovic, if he appeals it. While Djokovic hasn't filed any appeal, government sources have confirmed that he will be cleared for the Australian Open 2023. Following the Australian Open, Djokovic will be able to play at the French Open and at Wimbledon, but it remains to be seen whether America relaxes its laws against vaccines in a year’s time for him to take part in US Open.