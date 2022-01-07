Novak Djokovic's Wife Gets Emotional As Husband Is Detained In Australia; 'we Will Grow'

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, has finally spoken out about her husband's ordeal in Australia, where he was detained for failing to produce proper entry papers and is now facing deportation. On Friday, Jelena took to social media to share an emotional message in which she wished Orthodox Christians a happy Christmas and expressed support for her husband. In a series of tweets, Jelena thanked people from all over the world for sending love to Novak amid the ongoing situation in Australia.

It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience. 🎄🙏♥️ — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening. 🙏 — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force.🙏♥️🎄 — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

Earlier, Djokovic's father, Srdjan, slammed the Australian government for detaining his son. Srdjan also threatened street protests against Scott Morrison's government if they fail to release Djokovic from hotel isolation. Srdjan accused the Australian government of holding his son captive for the past 24 hours. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also blasted the Australian government and accused them of conducting a 'political witch hunt' against Djokovic.

What happened to Djokovic?

Djokovic, who arrived in Australia on Wednesday with a medical exemption, was detained by the Australian Border Force as soon as he landed at the Melbourne airport. It was reported that Novak Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption. Djokovic was granted the exemption by the Victorian state government and the organisers of the Australian Open so he could take part in the prestigious tennis tournament without having to get vaccinated first.

Djokovic's lawyers are contesting the cancellation of his visa right now and if the court rules in favour of the Australian government, the World No. 1 tennis player would be deported. The Australian authorities' decision to cancel Djokovic's visa came after critics raised questions around his exemption permission, which was granted amidst the increasing cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Djokovic had earlier expressed his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and other restrictions and had refused to share his vaccination status.

Djokovic was expected to win the Australian Open this year, breaking his tie for the most Grand Slam victories with famous tennis players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, Djokovic's participation is currently in jeopardy owing to his visa issue that has yet to be resolved.

Image: AP