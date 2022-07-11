Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Win Becomes Perfect Gift For Wife Jelena On 8th Anniversary

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2022 triumph could not come on a better day as the Serbian was celebrating his eighth anniversary with his wife Jelena Ristić.

The 35-year-old won his seventh title at the All England Club and 21st Grand Slam on Sunday by defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets. After his outstanding victory, he wished Jelena a happy anniversary and said this Wimbledon title was his gift to her.

'This is my present': Novak Djokovic to wife Jelena after 21st Grand Slam win

After winning the Wimbledon 2022 title, Novak Djokovic said in his post-match interview, "Darling, happy anniversary! This is my present," when asked about the occasion. The Serbian was also surprised and delighted to see his daughter Tara in the player's box as children under the age of 5 are not permitted to attend matches.

Talking about seeing his daughter in his box, Djokovic said, "She's not five years (old) yet so she wasn't allowed to watch a match live. Next year, hopefully, if she's interested, which she wasn't too much in tennis, she can watch daddy play live." With the Serbian having dominated the grass-court Grand Slam over the past several years, it is likely that his children will get several more opportunities to watch him play.

Novak Djokovic clinches 7th Wimbledon title by beating Kyrgios

Following an outstanding victory in the Wimbledon 2022 tournament, Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and won his fourth straight title at the All England Club in the process. His Wimbledon title also meant that he has won his 21st Grand Slam overall and is one ahead of longtime rival Roger Federer (20) and just one behind Rafael Nadal (22). If the Serbian is permitted to play US Open considering his vaccination status, he would have the opportunity to equal the staggering record held by the Spaniard in men's singles tennis.

A champion's interview which had a bit of everything 😀



Hear from @DjokerNole, after collecting yet another Wimbledon title#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/v7sqCl7VPD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022

As for Nick Kyrgios, the Australian was attempting to become the first unseeded men's champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. The 27-year-old had never been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and last made it even that far 7.5 years ago.

(With inputs from AP)