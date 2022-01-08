Last Updated:

'Novax, Djokovic?' Amul Cartoon Urging World No. 1 To Vaccinate Leaves Netizens Divided

Amul uploaded a cartoon illustration of Novak Djokovic's current COVID-19 vaccination, which led to his visa being cancelled upon his arrival in Melbourne.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Novak Djokovic

Image: AP


Indian dairy cooperative society Amul is known for illustrating interesting and trending topics by using cartoon illustrations. Amul took to their official Twitter handle on January 6 and tweeted a cartoon illustration referring to the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s current situation in Australia. Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 in order to participate in the upcoming Australian Open 2022. However, his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in Melbourne, as he is yet to be vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus.

In their cartoon illustration, Amul seemingly took a jibe at the World No. 1 tennis player by saying, “Novax, Djokovic?”. The Australian Open organizers had earlier announced in November 2021, that all participating players in the Australian Open 2022 will require to be completely vaccinated from the virus. Djokovic’s participation was doubtful as everyone speculated if he will be allowed to travel to Australia. However, on January 3, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said confirmed unvaccinated players will play in the tournament, given that they have gone through a rigorous medical exemption application process first.

What happened with Novak Djokovic after he landed in Melbourne?

Thinking he has all the required documents to participate in the coveted opening major tournament of the year including the Covid-19 vaccine exemption permission, Novak departed for Australia and landed in the country on Wednesday. Djokovic posted a picture of him on his social media handles informing about his departure for the tournament, which received a huge outcry from the Australian public and media. The matter quickly turned into a political drama and Djokovic’s visa was cancelled and he was ordered to leave the country. However, he appealed the deportation order and is currently being kept at a Melbourne immigration detention hotel.

READ | From speculation, exemption to quarantine: Timeline of Djokovic's troubles in Australia
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

How did netizens react to Amul's cartoon illustration?

Meanwhile, the cartoon illustration about Djokovic quickly went viral on being spotted by the netizens on Twitter. While some fans complimented Amul for the hilarious take, other fans were critical of the company. At the same time, another fan wondered what is the reason Djokovic is still not vaccinated.

READ | 'Let Novak go': Tennis fans gather outside Djokovic's quarantine hotel in Australia; WATCH

Image: AP

READ | Immigrant detention hotel, dirty room: Novak's brother says Djokovic treated like criminal
READ | After Novak Djokovic, Australia cancels another tennis player's visa ahead of Aus Open
READ | Australia PM Scott Morrison turns commentator in Ashes despite Novak Djokovic controversy
Tags: Novak Djokovic, Australian Open, Tennis Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com