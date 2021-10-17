Ons Jabeur Set To Become First Arab Tennis Player Ever To Break Into Singles Top 10

Tennis player from Tunisia, Ons Jabeur is all set to become the first Arab player ever, men or women, to break into the top 10 tennis player rankings. She reached the semi-final of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open at the Indiana Wells by defeating Anett Kontaveir of Estonia 7-5 and 6-3 in the quarterfinals on October 15 and guaranteed herself a place in the WTA Single’s top 10 player rankings. However, she suffered a loss in the semifinal at the hands of Spaniard Paula Badosa by 3-6 and 3-6 and was denied the chance to reach the finals.

Tennis paradise, thank you!! ☀️

I had an amazing week in Indian Wells. Thanks to my team for pushing me every step of the way. 🙌 #TeamOJ 🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/mprWog0yRe — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) October 16, 2021

She was already a trailblazer when she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA Tour title and advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event. When the updated list comes out, she will feature in the top 10 rankings in singles, a feat that hasn’t been achieved by any male or female player in the past. Jabeur beat Knotaveit on Thursday and earned her 48th match win in 2021, which is the highest among any WTA player in the current season.

'Being in the top 10, it means a lot': Ons Jabeur

As reported by the CNN, in the post-match interview, following her win against Kontaveit, the Tunisian star said, “When I spoke at the end of last season, I said I wanted to be in the top 10. People doubted us as a team, but we proved them wrong. ... We have been working so, so hard. Being in the top 10, it means a lot, but we're not going to stop here. We're going to go further, hopefully, and now focus on this tournament”. Heading into the BNP Paribas Open, Jabeur was placed at 14th in the standings, which is her best till now.

Jabeur earned the first title of her career this year at the Viking Classic Birmingham and she was playing her first semifinal at a WTA 1000-level event against Badosa in the Indiana Wells Masters. During the 2020 Australian Open, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a grand slam quarterfinal. In addition to that, the 27-year-old player also reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championship.

Image: AP