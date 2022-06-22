Ons Jabeur's Amazing Backhand Drop In Doubles Tie Leaves Serena Williams Speechless; Watch

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams made her long-awaited return to the tennis court during the ongoing Eastbourne International, WTA 500 series tournament at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Serena Williams returned to the sport after almost a year after her last appearance during the Wimbledon Championships 2021. On her return, Williams partnered with Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Eastbourne International women’s doubles on Tuesday, as the duo earned a 2-6, 6-3 and 13-11 win after the tie-breaker against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

While Serena made headlines for making a winning return on the court, the WTA shared a video of Serena’s reaction to Jabeur’s backhand during the match, which quickly went viral. In the video, Jabeur can be seen involved in an intense rally with the opponents, before winning the point. As they earned the point, Serena can be seen going speechless, with her hand above her mouth.

Watch Serena Williams' epic reaction:

Serena Williams to play the Wimbledon Championships 2022

Serena Williams will now team up with Jabeur for the second-round match against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching, before making her first Grand Slam singles appearance of the season at Wimbledon 2022. During the 2021 edition of the tournament, Williams suffered an injury on her right leg during the first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and ultimately retired hurt. Having said that, Williams is now eyeing her eighth Wimbledon title in the 2022 edition.

What did Serena Williams say on her return?

As reported by Associated Press, Williams revealed her thoughts on returning to the court, after Tuesday’s win at the Eastbourne International and made many notable comments.

Speaking about the win, she said, “I caught some fire behind me. I needed that. It was good”. Speaking about her return, the 40-year-old added, “I love tennis and I love playing otherwise I wouldn’t be here but I also love what I do off the court”.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Wimbledon champion is currently unseeded for the 2022 edition. Her WTA singles ranking has dropped down to 1204, as of June 20, 2022, owing to her long absence from the sport. All eyes will be now on the 40-year-old when the women's draw is made.

Image: @wta/Instagram