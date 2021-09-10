'Original 9' Stars Honoured At US Open 2021, Awarded Tennis Hall Of Fame Rings

The 'Original 9' of women's tennis, who were recently inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2021, were presented with the Tennis Hall of Fame rings during the US Open 2021 on Friday. The 'Original 9' are the first group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, in the Contributor Category, an honour previously only presented to individuals.

The 'Original 9' include Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss from the USA and Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid from Australia. During the US Open 2021, six of the 'Original 9' members, who were in attendance, were presented with Tennis Hall of Fame rings at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in between the women's semifinal matches.

The Original 9 was awarded with their @TennisHalloFame rings in a special ceremony tonight.



Thank you for all you have done for equality in sports. #BeOpen pic.twitter.com/d6TcKAIL1p — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Original 9's contribution to tennis

On 23 September 1970, the 'Original 9' took a bold stand that would change the course of the sport’s history. Frustrated by the growing disparity in prize money and playing opportunities for women in professional tennis, they signed $1 contracts with World Tennis Magazine publisher Gladys Heldman to compete in a new tournament for women – the Virginia Slims Invitational at the Houston Racquet Club. The success of the event, won by Casals, led to the creation of the Virginia Slims Circuit in 1971 and paved the way for today’s WTA Tour.

A video that featured Serena Williams and other female athletes such as basketball's Sue Bird and soccer's Abby Wambach was played in which they thanked the 'Original 9' for their contribution to women's sports. Billie Jean King said the players were willing to give up their careers so those after them would have a chance to play the sport they loved.

Following their induction in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Billie Jean King said, “We wanted any girl in the world, if she was good enough, to have a place to compete. To be recognized for their accomplishments — not just their looks — and most of all to be able to make a living playing professional tennis." Rosie Casals who had won the first Virginia Slims Invitational said, “History wasn’t on our side, but I think we made a lot of things happen.”