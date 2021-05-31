Pablo Andujar Gets Huge Shoutout From Spain's De Gea After Beating Dominic Thiem In R1

On Sunday, veteran tennis star Pablo Andujar once again showed his class in a five-set thriller to defeat World No.4, Dominic Thiem in Round 1 of the French Open 2021. The Spanish star recovered from two-sets-to-love down for the first time in his career for his first victory over a Top 5 star in the FedEx ATP Rankings. Following his stunning comeback win over last year's French Open runner-up, Andujar also received a special message from his compatriot and Man United goalkeeper David de Gea.

French Open 2021: Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem

For much of Sunday afternoon, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem appeared to be right on track. He had established a two-sets-to-love lead against the World No.68 Andujar, generated a break point in the third set and he seemed to be on his way to a solid win. However, out of the blue at 3-4 in the third set, he inexplicably threw in four unforced errors in a row and lost his service game to love.

Thiem would spend the rest of the day trying to regain his momentum and he was ultimately unsuccessful. The fourth seed and two-times Roland Garros finalist squandered his two sets lead in its entirety as Pablo Andujar, a recent victor over Roger Federer, triumphed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

After the Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem match, he said, "It is very special to win here at Roland Garros. [It was] such an emotional win for me, being two-sets-to-love down against an amazing player. Winning today against a player like him is like a gift, even if he has not been at his best recently, because I'm 35 and I don't know how long I will play for. Beating Roger earlier this year was an even bigger gift. I feel like Father Christmas has come home."

David de Gea reacts to Pablo Andujar's win over Thiem

Spain national team goalkeeper David de Gea took to Instagram to react to Andujar's stunning comeback win over Thiem. The Man United shot-stopper wrote, "Incredible" on his IG story, with Andujar celebrating his victory in the background.

De Gea and Man United recently suffered a big heartbreak in the Europa League final against Villarreal, losing 10-11 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra time. De Gea was the one who missed United's crucial penalty last week.

Image Credits - Roland Garros Instagram