Pat Cummins & David Warner React To Daniil Medvedev's Outburst In Aus Open Semifinal

Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins and batter David Warner have reacted to Daniil Medvedev's outburst in the Australian Open. Daniil Medvedev had a go at the chair umpire during his semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The player was seen infuriated and accused Stefanos Tsitsipas's father of illegally coaching the player from the stands and demanded the chair umpire to issue Tsitsipas with a code violation.

I can only imagine what would happen if this was me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/REiJfsRWvM — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 28, 2022

Daniil Medvedev however managed to win the game, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the men's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday to book himself a meeting in the final against Rafael Nadal.

Here is what Daniil Medvedev was heard saying to the chair umpire

Asking the umpire if Stefanos Tsitsipas's dad was allowed to intervene and pass instructions, he asked 'His father can talk every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?' went the referee wasn't paying head he raised his voice and shouted: 'His father can talk every point? Answer my question, will you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point? 'Oh my God, oh my God, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me, I am talking to you.'

This led to Campistol, the chair umpire turning around to acknowledge the ranting Medvedev and asked 'what do you want?' to which Medvedev replied: 'To give him a caution because his father is talking to him.' with the chair umpire taking no action Daniil Medvedev went on to add 'you don't [issue a code violation], you are... how can I call it... a small cat.'

Only earlier was the player seen in another incident wherein he had reacted at the fans who were booing at him during his clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios. Taking about the indecent to Eurosport, he said "It's not anger, it's a little bit disappointing. I suppose it's normal especially when you play a home favourite and not just the home favourite but Nick. I had a breakpoint, second serve, and people are cheering like I've already made a double fault. And that's just disappointing because it's not everybody who is doing it, but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ."

Image: AP