Pau Gasol Joins Forces With Rafael Nadal To Raise $12.1M For Coronavirus Aid In Spain

Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol has joined hands with tennis star and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in launching a campaign to fight against coronavirus. In his recent video, Pau Gasol asked people to come forward and make donations with a hope of raising €11 million ($12.1 million) to help fight coronavirus in Spain. Pau Gasol has not played a single game for NBA side Portland Trail Blazers this season due to a foot injury.

Pau Gasol, Rafael Nadal speak on contributing money to fight against coronavirus

The NBA and the tennis season has been suspended due to coronavirus with players self-isolating themselves during such a situation. In a video posted on social media, Pau Gasol said that he and Rafael Nadal are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help fight coronavirus in Spain.

Ha llegado la hora de que entre todos consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria💪🏼

Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde enviando tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225.



Mi donación y la de @RafaelNadal ya están en camino. ¿Te unes?



👉🏼 https://t.co/Tz5eDBIu3x pic.twitter.com/eAqhfGyJ2y — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 26, 2020

Rafael Nadal donation and coronavirus in Spain

The Rafael Nadal donation for fighting coronavirus in Spain comes with the support of the Red Cross as they will be coming together and providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by a coronavirus. As per the reports in various media, the coronavirus death toll in Spain increased to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours. The death figures in Spain due to coronavirus is the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.

Pau Gasol NBA career

Pau Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star who played for San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. Pau appeared in just 30 games last season and had an average of 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 46.2 % from the three-point mark. Pau Gasol has career NBA averages of 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while playing for Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs and Bucks. Pau Gasol also was a two-time NBA champion with Kobe Bryant while playing for the Lakers.

