Pavlyuchenkova Vs Zidansek Live Stream And Prediction: How To Watch French Open 2021

World No. 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will go up against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the first Women's singles semi-finals of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on Thursday, June 10, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek match preview

In a massive shakeup at the French Open 2021 the top remaining seed coming into the Women's singles semi-finals will now be the 17th seed, Maria Sakkari. This means that for the first time after the 1978 Australian Open, there will be four first-time semi-finalists - and by that extension, finalists - in a Grand Slam tournament. The first of our French Open 2021 Women's singles semi-finalists, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is a veteran on the tour compared to her three opponents. The Russian's best performance this year came at the Madrid Open just before she travelled to Paris.

Having defeated some big names like third seed Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and 21st seed Elena Rybakina so far, Pavlyuchenkova will be confident of her chances. Meanwhile, Tamara Zidansek, who has struggled a bit with her service games will have to be on top of her game to reach her maiden GS final on Saturday. The Slovenian had her best outing this season when she reached the final of the Copa Colsanitas. Her biggest scalp at Roland Garros was No.6 Bianca Andreescu. However, she has not met any seeded players since then.

French Open live stream in India? Where to watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek live

The Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek tv channel in India will be either of Star Sports Select 1 or 2. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek h2h record

This will be the first career singles meeting between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek, putting their head to head at 0-0 coming into this game.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek prediction

With no previous meetings on record and both women playing their first Grand Slam singles, this match will be a tough one to predict. Going by the quality of games both players have had until now, we predict a three-set victory and first time Grand Slam final spot for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in this game.

Image Credits: French Open Twitter