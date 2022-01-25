Peng Shuai: Australian Minister Slams Ban On T-shirts Supporting Missing Chinese Player

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has slammed Tennis Australia for imposing a ban on t-shirts and banners supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Tennis Australia's recent decision to ban fans wearing t-shirts supporting Shuai has been described by Dutton as "deeply concerning." Tennis Australia, according to Dutton, should speak out about the issue rather than stifle it.

On Friday, footage from the Australian Open surfaced, showing police and security personnel requesting supporters attempting to enter the arena to remove T-shirts bearing the message -- "Where is Peng Shuai?" This caused a massive uproar in Australia, where people have since come out to slam Tennis Australia for its censorship.

"It’s deeply concerning, and I think we should be speaking up about these issues. I’d encourage not just celebrities but tennis organisations, including Tennis Australia, WTA’s been very good in relation to it, but other governments and other bodies, we need to speak as one voice on this," Dutton was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes also took a scathing jibe at Tennis Australia for not allowing spectators to enter the stadium with t-shirts supporting Shuai. Hughes accused the body of "kowtowing to China" as several companies from the Communist country are major sponsors of the Australian Open tournament.

Shuai's disappearance

Shuai, a professional Chinese tennis player, went missing last year in November after making sexual misconduct allegations against a high-profile politician. Shuai had made a video on Weibo accusing Zhang Gaoli, the former vice-premier, of sexual assault.

After various governments and international organisations, notably the World Tennis Association (WTA), expressed concern over Shuai's whereabouts, several videos of the former World No. 1 surfaced in an attempt to dismiss the rumours. However, the videos have since sparked fears of coercion.

Later, the video was deleted by the Communist government. Since then, she has not been seen in public. However, in December last year, Shuai told a Singapore newspaper that she never said she wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of having sexually assaulted her. She has since re-appeared, but many remain concerned about her wellbeing.

(Image: AP)