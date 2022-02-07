Peng Shuai Breaks Silence For 1st Time Post Sexual Assault Claim Against Chinese Official

The fans have been questioning the presence of Peng Shuai ever since the Chinese Tennis player has gone missing following the sexual allegation against a top Chinese official. Back in November last year Peng Shuai missing news had taken the tennis world by storm after she had made claims of sexual assault on the Chinese social media site Weibo following which she vanished for nearly three weeks. The former World No 1 double player has opened up on the entire episode during her interview with French magazine, L-Equipe.

WTA star Peng Shuai reveals about her life post the sexual assault claim

The 36-year-old thanked the people who showed concerns for her wellbeing in recent months but once again claimed that the post she had written had been “misunderstood” about which she had told Chinese media last month.

She said “Firstly, I’d like to thank all of the many ATP and WTA players, sportspeople and leading figures who were worried about me. I never thought there’d be such worry, though, and I’d like to know, why was that the case? There was a huge misunderstanding in the outside world following this post. I don’t want the meaning of this post to be twisted anymore. And I don’t want any further media hype around it. Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way.”

Peng Shuai during the interview also claimed that the post was deleted by her “Because I wanted to” and also quashed rumours regarding her disappearance. She said, “I never disappeared. It’s just that many people, like my friends or people from the IOC messaged me, and it was simply impossible to answer so many messages. But I’ve been always in close contact with my close friends".

She further added “I talked to them, I answered their emails, I also talked with the WTA ... But at the end of the year, the communication IT system of their website was changed and many players had difficulties logging in. But my colleagues and I always stayed in touch. That’s why I don’t know why the news I had disappeared spread".

IOC president meets Peng Shuai

The International Olympic Committee has issued a statement over their meeting with Peng Shuai during the ongoing winter Olympic games in China. The statement claimed that IOC President has held a face-to-face meeting with Peng Shuai was joined by the former Chair of the Athletes’ Commission and IOC member Kirsty Coventry which took place over dinner at the Olympic Club in Beijing.

The statement also said that during the dinner, the three spoke about their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai spoke of her disappointment at not being able to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. In this context, she also shared her intention to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Kirsty Coventry and Peng Shuai also agreed that they would remain in contact.

Peng Shuai career

Talking about Peng Shuai career the tennis player made her name in the doubles category winning the French Open and Wimbledon and becoming world no.1 in 2014. The Chinese tennis star has made her mark on the WTA tour with 23 double titles and 2 singles titles to her name. She also went on to win a gold medal at the 2010 Asian games by defeating Akgul Amanmuradova in the final.