'Peng Shuai' Chants Disrupt Djokovic Vs Kyrgios' Wimbledon Final; Fan Ousted By Security

The Wimbledon Championships 2022 Men’s singles final on Sunday between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios suffered a brief interruption as an activist was heard shouting “Where is Peng Shuai?” during the match. The fan also held up a sign with the message and was later ejected from the Centre Court. The activist was later revealed to be Drew Pavlou, who was involved in a similar protest earlier this year, during the Australian Open 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Associated Press, Pavlou shed light on the incident that took place during a stoppage in play on Sunday. “I didn’t want to disrupt the actual match itself so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying, ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’,” he said. He further added that he raised the query after being concerned about the Chinese star being prosecuted by her country’s government.

What happened to Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai is a 36-year-old former Tennis player, who had become the most talked-about Tennis personality back in November 2021, following her mysterious disappearance after she made allegations of sexual misconduct by a Chinese government official. She had accused the retired Vice Premier of China, Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, which was deleted later.

This followed her mysterious disappearance, which raised concerns from all corners of the Tennis world. However, the former Wimbledon champion and the three-time Olympian later made an appearance and retracted the accusations against Zhang. As per AP, a Singaporean Chinese-language daily named Lianhe Zaobao had posted a video of the former Tennis player, wherein she can be heard saying, “I have never said that I wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me. I need to emphasize this point very clearly.”

'It’s about the way people behave,' says All England Club CEO Sally Bolton

It is pertinent to mention here that Peng Shuai had announced her retirement from sports back in 2020. Meanwhile, in another incident, four activists wearing the ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts were stopped at Wimbledon by security and even had their bags searched. The Wimbledon 2022 organizer and the All England Club CEO Sally Bolton had shed light on the protests on Day 1 of the tournament.

As per AP, Bolton said, “We do have ground entry rules, and those ground entry rules are really focused on everyone’s quiet enjoyment of the tennis. So that’s not about what people are wearing; it’s about the way people behave.” Peng Shuai notably won Grand Slam women’s doubles titles in her career, including the Wimbledon title in 2013.

(Image: AP/@wimbledon/Instagram)