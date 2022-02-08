Chinese Tennis player Peng Shuai had gone missing after the sexual allegation against a former top-ranking Chinese official. Several personalities across the world had raised concerns over her well-being. Recently, Shuai spoke to the French sports newspaper L’Equipe and during her interview, she has opened up on the entire episode. As per the AP report, the format of the interview seemed to limit follow-up questions about the sexual assault allegations and its consequences.

Chinese Olympic committee official present during interview for translation

L’Equipe has revealed that they had submitted the questions in advance, which was a pre-condition for the interview, according to AP. Furthermore, the French newspaper mentioned that during the interview, a Chinese Olympic committee official was present there who translated Peng Shuai's response from Chinese, as per the AP report. The newspaper had also involved an interpreter in Paris to ensure that her response was accurately published in French. Reportedly, another pre-condition for the interview was that the newspaper had to publish her response in verbatim. Most of the parts of the hour-long interview were conducted in a hotel in Beijing on Sunday. Reportedly, the interview was organized through China’s Olympic committee with the IOC’s help. The interview was focused on Peng Shuai's playing career and she revealed that due to multiple knee surgeries she could not return to tour-level professional tennis.

Social media post sparked 'enormous misunderstanding': Peng Shuai

In response to a question about sexual assault, Peng Shuai informed that the post she had written had resulted in "enormous misunderstanding" and added that she wishes that the meaning of the post is no longer "skewed." Asked about the removal of the post from the social media platform, the tennis player insisted that she had deleted it, as per the AP report. Upon asking the reason for removing the post, she said "because I wanted to." She did not respond directly to the question of whether she faced any trouble with Chinese authorities after the social media post about the allegation. The tennis player thanked people who expressed concerns about her and sought a probe and insisted that she had not disappeared, however, she could not respond to so many messages.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP