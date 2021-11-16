Peng Shuai Goes Missing After Sexual Abuse Claims, Novak Djokovic Calls It 'shocking'

Shocked by the sudden disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, tennis world champion Novak Djokovic called it a "terrible" incident and hoped that she is fine. The Chinese tennis star went missing after she accused a powerful Chinese politician of sexual assault.

Serbian tennis player, Djokovic, while speaking to reporters after winning his ATP finals open against Caspar Ruud, said:

"I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it's shocking that she is missing, more so that it's someone that I have seen on the tour in the previous years quite a few times." "It's not much more to say than hope that she will be found, and she is ok. It's terrible... I can imagine just how her family feels that she is missing", he added.

Meanwhile, the disturbing disappearance of Peng Shuai has triggered a series of responses from the Chinese sports fraternity followed by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) which has issued a serious concern since she went missing.

WTA issues statement over Peng Shuai's allegations

Earlier on Sunday, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in a statement expressed deep concern regarding the recent events. Speaking on it, WTA Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Simon said, "Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness."

"We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently, and without censorship. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done", he added.

Chinese missing after accusing politician of sexual assault

It has been more than a week now since Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has not been heard from. Earlier in her November 2 post on Weibo, Shuai accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual abuse. The post which was deleted shortly after that states that she was coerced into sex with him without her consent. The player further added that she would not be able to provide any proof regarding the same.

The tennis star's social media post took the internet by storm and many came forward with their own experience of sexual harassment. In the first kind of attack on Chinese political leaders, Shuai's post has now been scrapped from the internet and no statement has yet been made from the Chinese side.

Meanwhile, WTA chairman Simon, in a statement to the New York Times, informed about receiving assurance from the Chinese Tennis Association of Peng being safe and that she is not under any physical threat.

(Image: AP)