Peng Shuai Meets IOC Officials In Beijing, Likely To Attend Several Olympic Games Events

Amid talks over tennis sensation Peng Shuai’s return, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President on Monday confirmed holding a face-to-face meeting with the Chinese star. According to an IOC statement, President Thomas Bach along with the former Chair of the Athletes’ Commission and IOC member Kirsty Coventry met with the missing Tennis player. The Olympic committee informed that the meeting took place on Saturday over dinner at the Olympic Club in Beijing.

In a statement, the IOC informed that Peng Shuai is confirmed to attend the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. It said that the ace Tennis star would attend several events over the coming days. The committee also informed that Shuai and Kirsty Coventry attended the Beijing Olympics mixed curling match between China and Norway after the meeting.

“During the dinner, the three spoke about their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai spoke of her disappointment at not being able to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. In this context, she also shared her intention to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and the IOC President invited her to Lausanne to visit the IOC and The Olympic Museum, to continue the conversation on their Olympic experiences. Peng Shuai accepted this invitation,” the IOC statement read.

Furthermore, the IOC also added that Kirsty Coventry and Peng Shuai agreed to remain in contact. “The in-person meeting in Beijing followed a series of telephone conversations with Peng Shuai over the past few months, which started on 21 November with a call attended by the IOC President and the current Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho, who unfortunately could not take part in the meeting in Beijing,” the statement added. Shuai’s disappearance from public view last year prompted a concern for her safety globally with fans demanding a statement from the IOC.

Peng Shuai missing

On November 2, Peng took to social media to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted and forced into a sexual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, 75, CPC's top leader and China’s vice premier (2013-2018). She disappeared shortly after with her social media posts deleted promoting netizens to trend 'Where Is Peng Shuai' globally. From tennis champions like Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic to US President Joe Biden, several personalities and media organizations called for ‘verifiable proof’ of Shuai’s whereabouts.

Image: AP