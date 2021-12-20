In a major development, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied having ever made sexual assault allegations against a former senior government official. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, had previously accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him during an on-off relationship spanning several years. Since then, the player’s well-being has been a matter of concern among tennis circles and among rights groups as she disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks following her allegations.

Now, in a video posted by Singapore media outlet Lianhe Zaobao over the weekend, Peng denied making any sexual assault accusations against anyone. In what is believed to be the first foreign press interview since her November essay, she even said that a previous social media post that rocked the global sports world had been misunderstood.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet, according to The Guardian. “With regards to Weibo, it’s about my personal privacy ... There’s been a lot of misunderstanding … There [should be] no distorted interpretation,” the 35-year-old added.

Further, in the interview, Peng also answered questions about her email response to the Women Tennis Association’s CEO, Steve Simon, last month. She confirmed that the Chinese version of the email to Simon was written by her, but said that the one published by the Chinese media outlet, CGTN, was a translation because her level of English was not sufficient. “But they more or less said the same thing,” Peng said, adding that her response to Simon was written entirely on her own volition and that she has been living freely.

Peng Shuai 'neither missing, nor unsafe'

Notably, this is the first time Peng Shuai has spoken about the matter publicly since the social media post, which was taken down within 30 minutes after it was published. Following her accusations, she became the centre of the global media storm, with tennis stars from Serena Williams, Noami Osaka, Bille Jean King, and Novak Djokovic using their platforms to express their concern over Peng’s whereabouts.

However, it is to mention that in a letter to WTA chief, Peng Shuai had said that the news about her allegations of sexual assault was not true. Peng informed that she is not missing, nor unsafe. “I’ve been resting at home and everything is fine. Thank you again for caring about me,” she added. But in response to the scandal, Simon said that he had a “hard time believing” that Peng had actually written the email. Therefore, WTA suspended its tournaments in China until an investigation is completed into the allegations.

Meanwhile, China has not directly commented on Peng’s initial post. But Chinese state media previously published other images of Peng at a Beijing tennis tournament as well as a screenshot of the email allegedly written by the playing saying “everything is fine”. Back in November, the 35-year-old had also participated in a 30-minute video call Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). However, several observers outside the country insist Peng is not genuinely free, despite attempts by state media to create this impression.