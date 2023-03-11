PM Modi Pens Inspiring Letter For Sania Mirza, Tennis Legend Thanks Him For 'kind Words'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to Sania Mirza following her retirement from the game. The tennis legend took to her official Twitter handle to thank PM Modi for the letter on Saturday. She shared the letter from the Prime Minister and thanked him for his "kind" and "inspiring" words. Mirza added that she will continue to do whatever she can to make India proud.

"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support," Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Mirza played her last competitive match at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships in February. She partnered with American player Madison Keys for her women's doubles campaign at the tournament. The pair lost the first round in straight sets to Russian players Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova by 4-6 0-6. The match lasted for exactly an hour.

Sania Mirza's career

Mirza was born on November 15, 1986, in Mumbai, India, to Imran Mirza and Naseema.

She started playing tennis at the age of six and turned professional in 2003 at the age of 17.

Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles, including three mixed doubles titles at the Australian Open, one women's doubles title at the French Open, and two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon.

She has also won numerous other prestigious titles throughout her career, including the WTA Finals, the Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Indian Wells Masters.

In 2005, Mirza became the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open.

In 2015, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India, for her contribution to tennis.

Mirza has also been actively involved in promoting education and health awareness, and she has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations for the Millennium Development Goals.

Image: Twitter/SaniaMirza/PTI