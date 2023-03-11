PM Modi Pens Inspiring Letter For Sania Mirza, Tennis Legend Thanks Him For 'kind Words'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/SaniaMirza/PTI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to Sania Mirza following her retirement from the game. The tennis legend took to her official Twitter handle to thank PM Modi for the letter on Saturday. She shared the letter from the Prime Minister and thanked him for his "kind" and "inspiring" words. Mirza added that she will continue to do whatever she can to make India proud.
"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support," Mirza wrote on Twitter.
I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words .I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud . Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/8q2kZ2LZEN— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023
Mirza played her last competitive match at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships in February. She partnered with American player Madison Keys for her women's doubles campaign at the tournament. The pair lost the first round in straight sets to Russian players Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova by 4-6 0-6. The match lasted for exactly an hour.
Image: Twitter/SaniaMirza/PTI