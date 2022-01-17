PM Scott Morrison Hints Novak Djokovic Could Return Sooner To Australia Despite 3-year Ban

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic can enter Australia without having to complete his three-year ban if he does so under the correct circumstances. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night after he lost his appeal to overturn the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa. Djokovic's visa was cancelled for the second time on Friday after he failed to provide a valid medical exemption certificate.

Djokovic's lawyers filed an appeal in court, but on Saturday, the judges declined to overturn his visa cancellation orders, and he was ordered to leave the country as soon as possible. Djokovic has been forbidden from seeking an Australian visa for a minimum of three years as a result of the ruling. Morrison has now hinted that Djokovic may be permitted to enter the nation without serving the entirety of his three-year ban provided certain conditions are met at the time.

"I'm not going to sort of precondition any of that or say anything that would not enable the minister to make the various calls they have to make. I mean, it does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time," Morrison was quoted as saying to Nine Radio.

Djokovic's visa controversy

Earlier, Djokovic was detained upon his arrival at the Melbourne airport after he allegedly failed to provide appropriate travel documents to the Australian Border Force. He was placed in detention at an immigration hotel. Djokovic's lawyers went to the court and secured a decision in the tennis player's favour and his visa was reinstated. However, the Australian Minister for Immigration exercised his rights to cancel the visa again saying that the decision has been made in the public interest.

With the cancellation of his visa, Djokovic lost a golden opportunity to break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record for most grand slam wins. Djokovic is the most successful men's player to have ever competed at the Australian Open and his deportation means he will not be able to defend his crown this year.

Image: AP