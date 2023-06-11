President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Novak Djokovic On Winning 23rd Grand Slam

French Open 2023: Djokovic secured his 23rd Grand Slam singles championship, solidifying his position as the record holder for most Gramd Slam victories, surpassing Rafael Nadal and leaving the retired Roger Federer three titles behind. His victory over Casper Ruud, with a score of 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5, left little doubt as to the outcome for the majority of the 3 hours and 13 minutes of play in the French Open 2023.

The 36-year-old Serbian Djokovic is now the only athlete to have at least three final victories in each major competition, adding this success to his French Open titles from 2016 and 2021. He has an amazing collection that includes 10 Australian Open trophies, 7 Wimbledon trophies, and 3 U.S. Open trophies. The President of India shared her thoughts on the accomplishment of the star.

French Open 2023: What did the Indian president say about the Serbian star?

President of India, Droupadi Murmu stated on her social media : “Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open that makes him the winner of the largest number of men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success.”

Back home Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions. Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills. pic.twitter.com/hLoKcUm2bV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 7, 2023

Djokovic's victory on Sunday guarantees his return to the top place on the ATP scales on Monday, unseating Carlos Alcaraz. According to the reports, since the introduction of automated tennis technologies, Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player, male or female.