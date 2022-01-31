Social media has become one of the best options to get a message across to a large number of people, especially in the period of the pandemic. However, to be assured about reaching out to a large number of people, it is important to keep up with the ongoing incidents that are trending. In this regard, it seems like the Pune police department has hit the nail on the head with its latest tweet on COVID-19 vaccination.

In the post shared on the department's official Twitter handle, the Pune police, referring to defending champion Novak Djokovic getting barred from playing the Australian Open due to vaccination rules, urged the Indian citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest. Sharing a photo of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal who recently won his 21st Grand Slam, they tweeted, "Get Vaccinated today. #NOVACCineNoTrophy #RafaelNadal #AusOpen."

Here's how people reacted to the tweet:

Superbly done 🤣🤣 — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 30, 2022

Too good...Pune Police..Handling team..global message...🇮🇳🤗 — Me Uttaranchali (@RAWATKK) January 31, 2022

Pune City Police nails it!!! Can’t be a better tweet on this - well done — Sudzz (@sudzz71) January 31, 2022

Loved this, @PuneCityPolice ! 😃

I am a B-I-G fan of Rafael Nadal! — Nirmalya Sengupta (@baatchitweet) January 31, 2022

😭😭😭 admin needs a raise — Alchemist⁴⁴🇮🇳| 💯+3️⃣ | (@LLawliet126) January 30, 2022

It is worth noting that Djokovic, who has been maintaining his stance against getting vaccinated for COVID-19, was recently deported from Australia and was put into quarantine in a Melbourne hotel. Also, after a long court battle, he was not allowed to play the Australian Open because of the country's strict vaccination protocols. His deportation invoked huge protests from his supporters, sports personalities as well his family members, demanding to allow him to play.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal on Sunday defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open. He further surpassed Djokovic and Federer and went on to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title. It was after the match that the Pune City police shared the vaccination post and received a huge response for it.

Pune police running multiple Twitter campaigns

The Pune City police have initiated multiple Twitter campaigns dedicated to various topics including COVID-19 to raise awareness among the citizens. Some of the tweets were based on urging the people to follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour was followed by campaigns on various aspects of policing, safety, and security issues.

In this regard, Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has played an instrumental role in bringing the department's focus towards social media use for creating awareness in an interactive and friendly manner.

Image: AP