Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Sachin Tendulkar, Rafa Nadal And Federer Offer Condolences

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer offered their condolence to British Royal family while remembering the time they got to meet the 96-year-old.

Queen Elizabeth death

Image: @RogerFederer/@Mo Farah/Twitter


Athletes from various sporting verticals took to social media and offered their condolences following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8. The 96-year-old served Queen Elizabeth II as the United Kingdom’s monarch for 70 years which made her the longest-serving British monarch. The Queen had not been keeping well ever since she tested positive for COVID-19, in February.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Athletes offer condolences on social media 

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer offerd their condolence to British Royal family while remebering the time they got to meet the Queen. Federer in his message wrote that elegance, grace and loyalty of Queen Elizabeth II to her duty will live on in history. Rafael Nadal paid his respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and to the British people following the passing away of Queen Elisabeth II. England football team skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in his tweet said that the queen was an inspiration who will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this nation. Cricket Sachin Tendulkar also offered his condolences to the Royal Family after Queen's death. 

 

Former England footballer Gary Lineker called Queen Elizabeth II a remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. British athletics legend Mo Farah while remembering Queen Elizabeth II said that meeting her was one of the greatest honours of his life. He said that the queen will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people.

Football legend Pele in his message of affection for the British Royal Family wrote that he has been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time he saw her in person. He even remebered how Queen Elizabeth II generously awarded him the Order of the British Empire, the country's highest honor.while stating that her legacy will last forever. 

UK Queen death: ECB suspends England vs South Africa 3rd Test 2nd day's play

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced, that following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place. The statement released by cricket board said, "The Queen and her late husband H.R.H. Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, both had a long history of supporting cricket and England’s national sides. The two were Patrons and honorary life members of the MCC, and showed their support by attending games as often as they could over a 50-year period stretching from the early 1960s through to the first day of the second Ashes Test in 2013."

