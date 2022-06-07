Rafael Nadal: 5 Interesting Facts To Know About The Spaniard's Historic French Open Title

Quick links:
Image: @rolandgarros/Twitter
Rafael Nadal on Sunday reigned supreme at Roland Garros defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open Final. The title was Spaniard's 14th title in Paris. The win at Roland Garros was also Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title which now puts him two spots ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have 20 Grand Slam titles each. Besides winning the French Open title, Rafael Nadal also created numerous records following his win over Ruud.
Interestingly., the two have never met in a real match until Sunday, when a championship, money, ranking points were on the line. King of clay Rafael Nadal showcased his prowess on the court by earning as many as 8/16 break points. Successive double faults in the third game appeared to have cast a gloom on the Spaniard, but he showed no signs of slowing down against his young opponent.
The second set began with Ruud advancing ahead of Nadal, by virtue of breaking his serve to march ahead with two points more than the Spaniard. Nadal, however, could not restrain his fighting spirit and forged a solid comeback to take the second set in his favour 6-3. Nothing seemed to work out for Ruud who, having been worn out, surrendered to the mighty Nadal as the latter won the third set 6-0 with much ease. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than Nadal's 14 in Paris.