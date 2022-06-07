Rafael Nadal: 5 Interesting Facts To Know About The Spaniard's Historic French Open Title

Rafael Nadal on Sunday reigned supreme at Roland Garros defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open Final. The title was Spaniard's 14th title in Paris. The win at Roland Garros was also Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam title which now puts him two spots ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have 20 Grand Slam titles each. Besides winning the French Open title, Rafael Nadal also created numerous records following his win over Ruud.

French Open Final: Interesting facts about Rafael Nadal's 14th title

Rafael Nadal is now the oldest men’s singles champion in French Open history. Nadal broke the mark previously set by Andres Gimeno, who was 34 years, and 10 months when he was victorious in 1972. The 14th French Open title for the Spaniard meant that for the very first time in his career he holds the Australian Open and Roland Garros title in the same season. The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud French Open final was tied for the second-most lopsided win in a major final. Nadal defeated Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. The Spaniard lost just four games in the 2008 Roland Garros final against Roger Federer and six games in the 2017 championship match against Stan Wawrinka. Another interesting fact about the French Open win is that the 36-year-old Nadal has now earned at least one clay-court title in 19 consecutive years. He is also tied for the most trophies on the ATP Tour this season with Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal is now 14-0 in Roland Garros final and no other man besides him has more than six titles at the tournament.

French Open Final: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud highlights

Interestingly., the two have never met in a real match until Sunday, when a championship, money, ranking points were on the line. King of clay Rafael Nadal showcased his prowess on the court by earning as many as 8/16 break points. Successive double faults in the third game appeared to have cast a gloom on the Spaniard, but he showed no signs of slowing down against his young opponent.

The second set began with Ruud advancing ahead of Nadal, by virtue of breaking his serve to march ahead with two points more than the Spaniard. Nadal, however, could not restrain his fighting spirit and forged a solid comeback to take the second set in his favour 6-3. Nothing seemed to work out for Ruud who, having been worn out, surrendered to the mighty Nadal as the latter won the third set 6-0 with much ease. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than Nadal's 14 in Paris.