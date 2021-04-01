Rafael Nadal Admits To Increasing Pain In The Last Few Years, Talks About Impact Of Fame

Rafael Nadal, who is one of the greatest players in the history of men's single's tennis, recently commented upon his fame and his place in the history books. Nadal is one of the 'Big Three' and has won the same number of Grand Slams as Roger Federer (20). Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has won 18 of them.

Rafael Nadal injury update: Rafael Nadal latest comments

Rafael Nadal could unfortunately not begin 2021 as he would have liked as he suffered a back injury. The Spanish star missed the entire ATP Cup and featured in the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. The former World No.1 also missed tournaments in Rotterdam, Dubai, Acapulco and the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami.

The latest Rafael Nadal injury update is that the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been training intensely on clay, suggesting that he could next feature in the Monte Carlo Masters. Having won Roland Garros a record 13 times, clay is undoubtedly Nadal's favourite surface. This year the Spaniard has a fantastic opportunity at Roland Garros because if he wins, he could overtake Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam standings. The 'King of Clay' has also won one Australian Open, two Wimbledons and four US Opens.

Rafael Nadal latest comments on fame and past injuries

In a recent interview with 'Veja,' Rafael Nadal explained how in the past few years he was experiencing pain more often, and how he has learned to live with it. Nadal said that he had to change a lot in his game and training as he trained for fewer hours than he would have liked. He also said that he improved upon his serve and positioning.

When asked about his fame, Nadal called himself an "ordinary person," who enjoys living a life in Mallorca with his family and friends. The Rafael Nadal wife, who is also known as Xisca, has also made him grounded in many ways.He also added that it is not that he does not like being famous but the fame does not affect his life or his tennis. Considering Nadal's humility, it does seem that he lives life like an ordinary person.

Perhaps his most impressive responses were those when he was asked about his position in the history of tennis. Nadal believes that the best time to evaluate a player's career is after the player has retired. He said that when his career is over, people will have enough time to remember his achievements and evaluate his place in the history books of tennis. The Rafael Nadal ranking stands at 3 at the moment in the world. When it comes to all-time Grand Slams, the Rafael Nadal ranking is 2.