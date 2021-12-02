Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Among Key Nominees Revealed For 2021 ATP Awards, See Full List

The ATP on Tuesday announced the 2021 ATP award nominees which also includes the name of former World No 1 Rafael Nadal. The 2021 ATP Award Nominees have been divided into various categories which are Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award — and for Coach of the Year. 2021 ATP Awards winners, including Fans' Favourite, will be revealed later this month.

Tennis news: A look at players nominated for 2021 ATP Awards

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: Former World No 1 Rafael Nadal has been nominated for the award and will be challenged by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal has been voted by his peers as the winner of the award for three straight years. The award is given to the player who throughout the year, conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity and who promoted the game through his off-court activities.

Comeback Player of the Year: The nominees for the Comeback Player of the Year are Thanasi Kokkinakis, Mackenzie McDonald, Andy Murray and Jack Sock. The award is given to the player who has overcome serious injury in re-establishing himself as one of the top players on the ATP Tour.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz, Aslan Karatsev, Cameron Norrie and Casper Ruud received nominations for the award. This award is given to the player who has an increasingly improved level of performance throughout the year. The 18-year-old Spanish sensation, Alcaraz enjoyed the biggest rankings rise in 2021 going from 141st to 32nd, a total of 109 positions. Alcaraz also won the Next Gen ATP Finals dropping just one set throughout the entire tournament.

Newcomer of the Year: Sebastian Baez, Jenson Brooksby, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Hugo Gaston and Brandon Nakashima have been nominated for the Newcomer of the Year award.

Coach of the Year: The award is given to the coach who has been selected through first-round voting by ATP coaches. The names to make the list are Craig Boynton (Hubert Hurkacz), Gilles Cervara (Daniil Medvedev), Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz), Facundo Lugones (Cameron Norrie) and Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud).