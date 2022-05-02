Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal and former multiple Grand Slam winner Andy Murray are the latest tennis stars to have spoken about Wimbledon banning Russia and Belarusian players. Earlier Wimbledon had decided to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both players have said that the decision by Wimbledon was unfair.

The prominent players affected by the Wimbledon ban are the reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who represent Russia. Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus would also be unable to play the grass-court Grand Slam event.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal while speaking to reporters ahead of the Madrid Open said, "It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war. I'm sorry for them Wimbledon just took their decision. ... The government didn't force them to do it."

Nadal further added: "Let's see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard."

Andy Murray while speaking to Daily Telegraphy and other media house before the Madrid Open said that he is “not supportive” of the decision and there was no “right answer” to the difficult situation. He said, “I’m not supportive of players getting banned. My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they were against the war and against the Russian regime. I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result).”

He further said, “I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I’ve spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them. But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in. I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can’t play, and I don’t support one side or the other.”

Wimbledon Ban: Novak Djokovic shows support for Russia and Belarusian players

Last week the three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic spoke against Wimbledon's decision to ban Russia and Belarussian players from taking part in the Grand Slam event. He had said that he couldn't support the decision and called it ‘crazy’ to do so.. Novak Djokovic while speaking on Wimbledon's decision said “I will always be the first one to condemn the war. As a child of war, I know what kind of emotional trauma a war leaves. We are in Serbia, we know what was happening here in 1999. Ordinary people always suffer – we've had lots of wars in the Balkans. That being said, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good,” he added.