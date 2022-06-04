Rafael Nadal's participation in French Open was in serious doubt following the foot injury which surfaced before the start of the Grand Slam. The Spaniard however, overcame his injury issues and is now aiming to lift his 14th French Open title. Following his semi-final win over Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal made a huge statement regarding his foot in exchange for losing the French Open title.

Rafael Nadal is ready to lose French Open to get a new foot

Rafael Nadal enetered the final after an ankle injury to Alexander Zverev which left him on crutches. The Spaniard aims to reclaim the crown he lost to Novak Djokovic last year however with concern over his foot he said that without a doubt, he would prefer to lose the final for a new foot. He said, "My opinion does not change. A new foot would allow me to be happier in my daily life. Winning is very nice and gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary and then you have to go on living. I have a life ahead of me and in the future I would love to play sports with my friends. My happiness goes ahead of any title".

Rafael Nadal shares his thoughts on Alexander Zverev's injury

Rafael Nadal also heaped praise on Alexander Zverev for having an outstanding tournament. Speaking during the on-court interview Rafael Nadal said, “Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing an unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one, and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery. But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha before we came back on the court, and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him.”

He further added, “Had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level. Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt".