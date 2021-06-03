Rafael Nadal Birthday: How Fans And The Tennis World Wish The Spanish Ace

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal will be spending his birthday, June 3, at the French Open 2021. The Spaniard is in line to make history at Roland Garros this year as a possible 14th French Open win awaits him. Fans turned to Twitter to wish the King of Clay on his 35th birthday. Here is a look at some of the wishes, along with Rafael Nadal stats the Nadal French Open record.

Rafael Nadal birthday: How old is Rafael Nadal now?

Born on June 3, 1986, Rafael Nadal will turn 35 this year. The tennis legend was born in Manacor, Spain, and had won the under-12 regional tennis championship when he was eight. Now, at the French Open in 2021, Nadal might just win his 21st Grand Slam title. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to witness his Round 2 game vs Richard Gasquet. The match takes place after 9:30 PM local time, which means fans have to vacate the premises as a part of the COVID-19 curfew.

Fans' wishes on Twitter

Celebrating the inimitable Rafael Nadal’s birthday by rereading his book autographed by the King of Clay himself! What are you up to this Thursday afternoon? Share your clicks with us! pic.twitter.com/wntqbMFK2K — t2 (@t2telegraph) June 3, 2021

A champion on and off the court 👏



Happy Birthday, @rafaelnadal! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/3tIHnlS36F — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 3, 2021

Happy 35th birthday to this sunshine boy and amazing human person! The one and only Rafael Nadal 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ndrqjOhoJg — Sherine Paul (@sherineruth) June 3, 2021

Rafael Nadal stats

If Nadal wins the 2021 French Open, he will extend his record to 14 wins. As of now, Federer and Nadal are both on the same level with 20 Grand Slam wins. After his first Roland Garros win in 2005, Nadal has played 27 finals, winning 20 of them. He has also won Coupe des Mousquetaires 13 out of 16 times. Otherwise, he has won Wimbledon twice, Australia Open one, and the US Open four times.

Nadal French Open record

2005: vs Mariano Puerta – 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

2006: vs Roger Federer – 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4)

2007: vs Roger Federer – 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

2008: vs Roger Federer – 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

2010: vs Robin Soderling – 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

2011: vs Roger Federer – 7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1

2012: vs Novak Djokovic – 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2013: vs David Ferrer – 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2014: vs Novak Djokovic – 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

2017: vs Stan Wawrinka – 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

2018: vs Dominic Thiem – 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

2019: vs Dominic Thiem – 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2020: vs Novak Djokovic – 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

