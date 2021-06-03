Last Updated:

Rafael Nadal Birthday: How Fans And The Tennis World Wish The Spanish Ace

Rafael Nadal birthday: Fans turn to wish the King of Clay on social media as he readies to face Richard Gasquet for the French Open 2021 Round 2.

Rafael Nadal birthday

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal will be spending his birthday, June 3, at the French Open 2021. The Spaniard is in line to make history at Roland Garros this year as a possible 14th French Open win awaits him. Fans turned to Twitter to wish the King of Clay on his 35th birthday. Here is a look at some of the wishes, along with Rafael Nadal stats the Nadal French Open record. 

Rafael Nadal birthday: How old is Rafael Nadal now?

Born on June 3, 1986, Rafael Nadal will turn 35 this year. The tennis legend was born in Manacor, Spain, and had won the under-12 regional tennis championship when he was eight. Now, at the French Open in 2021, Nadal might just win his 21st Grand Slam title. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to witness his Round 2 game vs Richard Gasquet. The match takes place after 9:30 PM local time, which means fans have to vacate the premises as a part of the COVID-19 curfew. 

Fans' wishes on Twitter

Rafael Nadal stats 

If Nadal wins the 2021 French Open, he will extend his record to 14 wins. As of now, Federer and Nadal are both on the same level with 20 Grand Slam wins. After his first Roland Garros win in 2005, Nadal has played 27 finals, winning 20 of them. He has also won Coupe des Mousquetaires 13 out of 16 times. Otherwise, he has won Wimbledon twice, Australia Open one, and the US Open four times. 

Nadal French Open record

  • 2005: vs Mariano Puerta – 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
  • 2006: vs Roger Federer – 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4)
  • 2007: vs Roger Federer – 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
  • 2008: vs Roger Federer – 6-1, 6-3, 6-0
  • 2010: vs Robin Soderling – 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
  • 2011: vs Roger Federer – 7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1
  • 2012: vs Novak Djokovic – 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
  • 2013: vs David Ferrer – 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
  • 2014: vs Novak Djokovic – 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4
  • 2017: vs Stan Wawrinka – 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
  • 2018: vs Dominic Thiem – 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
  • 2019: vs Dominic Thiem – 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
  • 2020: vs Novak Djokovic – 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

