Rafael Nadal Brands Unvaccinated Individuals As 'selfish': 'We're Tired Of This Situation'

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal has expressed his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccination rules, after the announcement of his return to on-court action at the Abu Dhabi exhibition in December. He is currently in the recovery process from his foot injury and has taken good care of his foot as he was seen practicing at the Rafael Nadal Academy recently. While speaking at the launch of Marca’s first edition of Sport Weekend, Nadal spoke about his stance on the mandatory vaccination rules while speaking about his return.

Speaking during a candid conversation with Marca, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke on the destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while adding about the mental toughness required to play tennis at the highest level. Explaining the same, Nadal expressed that he understands that some people do not want to be vaccinated, however, he said it seems a 'selfish' idea to him. Speaking at the event, he said, “We have suffered a lot. We do not know one hundred percent the effects of vaccines, but we do have to trust the doctors, which we do know it is the effect of the virus if we are not vaccinated”.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is among the latest players to get vaccinated

All tennis players traveling to Australia next year for the Australian open are required to be fully vaccinated by the COVID-19 vaccine. Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas recently agreed to get his vaccination and committed to the rules for January’s Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal set to play next year's Australian Open

Nadal while talking to Marca, further added that Spain currently seems to be the least affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic, and as per him, it is because most people in the country are vaccinated. About the mental strength required by tennis players, Nadal shared that it is vital for tennis players to have a base from a young age. He added that he gets a lot of people who tell him he is mentally strong. However, just like everyone, the 20-time Grand Slam champion suffers on his own. He also added that it is the essence of sports to achieve the impossible.

The fact that Nadal has announced his contention to win a 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open next year certainly impacts Djokovic’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, Djokovic recently lost the chance to lift the US Open 2021 title by suffering a defeat against Dani Medvedev. However, he won the finals of the Paris Masters on November 7 by defeating Medvedev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Image: AP