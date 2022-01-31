Rafael Nadal Bursts In Emotion After Beating Medvedev For Record 21st Grand Slam; Watch

Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday when he edged out Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set thriller to win the Australian Open which was also his 21st Grand Slam of his career. Rafael Nadal won the match 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The Rafael Nadal vs Medvedev match on Sunday was the second-longest Grand Slam final in history and Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam puts him one ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal defeats Daniil Medvedev

Leading 6-5 in the fifth and final set, Rafael Nadal managed to save three championship points during his serve. He then forced Medvedev to go wide make a return following which Nadal played a backhand shot. Daniil Medvedev tried his best to reach the ball and make a return however his poor return ended hitting the net. After the final shot hit the net, Nadal was seen smiling and nodding his head in disbelief. After greeting Daniil Medvedev and umpire Rafael Nadal after showing his hand to the fans can be seen getting all pumped up and looking towards the sky by going down on his knees.

Rafael Nadal calls Australian Open the most emotional match of his career

Rafael Nadal while addressing the fans after receiving the award said that the Australian Open finals were one of the most emotional matches of his tennis career. He even said that it's just amazing, since one and half months ago, he was unsure about coming back on the tour and playing tennis again. He even thanked the fans on the stands for all the support he had received since he arrived in the country.

Rafael Nadal began his post-match interview by congratulating and consoling Daniil Medvedev on an amazing run in the Australian Open 2022 final, stating that he will have several opportunities in the future to win trophies. "First of all I know it's a tough moment, Daniil, you are an amazing champion. I've been in this position a couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me, but I don't have any doubt that you have had this trophy a couple of times in your career, because you're amazing, so I want to congratulate you," said the 35-year old.