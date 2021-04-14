Rafael Nadal Commits Rare 'Unforced Error' Off The Tennis Court Hilariously: WATCH

Gearing up for the start of the clay season, the King of Clay Rafael Nadal had a bit of a fumble as he went through an interview at Monte Carlo. The first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments to be played on clay, the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021 will take place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club from April 11 to 18. Looking to brush off his poor run in Australia earlier this year, Nadal will be a lot more at home in the principality. An 11-time winner at the Masters 1000 event, Nadal's credentials going into the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 will be humbling to even the best in the draw.

Nadal's 'unforced' error ahead of Round 1 clash in Monte Carlo

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal had a scary slip-up during an interview with the ATP ahead of his Round 1 clash at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. In a video shared by the organisation, Nadal could be seen dropping his interviewer's phone as she passed it on to him to show him something. Visibly flustered, Nadal confirmed that the device was okay, apologising to the lady before carrying on with the rest of the chat. Hopefully, for his fans, these errors will remain off-court.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

After winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, Rafael Nadal joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. Having crashed out of the Australian Open — where he was vying for a double career Grand Slam — the Rafael Nadal Grand Slam-hunt is set to begin again at French Open in May this year. If successful, it will be Nadal's 14th title at the tournament.

Rafael Nadal ranking

Having spent a good part of four years within the top two of the ATP rankings, Rafael Nadal was dethroned from his comfortable perch at the No. 2 spot by Russia's Daniil Medvedev on March 15, 2021. With only 9,670 points, the Spaniard now lags behind Medvedev — who has 10,030 points — and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who has 11,963 points after his Australian Open win. This is Nadal's lowest ranking since May 29, 2017 - when he was ranked 4th in the world.

Rafael Nadal net worth details

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated to be around $180 million. This figure includes Rafa's immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsement deals and assets. As a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a 13-time winner at the French Open, Nadal has inked a number of prestigious deals with luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger Cantabria Labs, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike etc. He also owns his own tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth and Rafael Nadal career earning figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

