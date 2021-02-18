Rafael Nadal Concedes Only Second Loss In Grand Slam Matches From Being Two Sets Up

Rafael Nadal saw his dreams of clinching a 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne come to an end after a shocking loss to rising Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard bowed out of the Australian Open 2021 after a second successive quarterfinal defeat, bottling a two-set advantage with a slew of errors. Nadal's defeat meant that Novak Djokovic will retain the No.1 spot in ATP World rankings, beating Roger Federer's record of 310 total weeks at No. 1.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas: King of Clay bottles two-set lead only for the second time in Grand Slams

For the first hour of his Australian Open 2021 quarterfinal tie, Rafael Nadal looked in cruise control, as Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushed aside with utmost ease. The 34-year-old dictated rallies with his forehand and drove his backhand crosscourt to consistently force Tsitsipas behind the baseline and into uncomfortable positions as the score read 6-3, 6-2. Nadal's victory was almost certain, but his 22-year-old Greek superstar worked his way on the fine margins to do the unthinkable.

Before the Nadal vs Tsitsipas clash on Wednesday, the former had only lost two matches in his entire career from being two sets up. The first of those was the epic clash with Roger Federer in Miami, while the second was against Fabio Fognini in the 2015 US Open. The Italian had claimed a 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory, and was Nadal's only loss from being two sets up in a major championship game. Tsitsipas joined Fognini in that elusive list, after toiling for four hours and five minutes on Wednesday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal has one career loss from two sets up.



Tsitsipas has one career win from two sets down. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 17, 2021

**at Grand Slam level.



Nadal actually got two losses from two sets up.



Miami 2005 final vs Federer

US Open 2015 vs Fognini — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 17, 2021

Stefanos Tstsipas took the third set, meaning that Rafael Nadal's 35-set winning streak at Grand Slam events was broken. The Spaniard looked tired and worn out as the game progressed, committing a host of errors, offering his Greek counterpart a way back into the game. Tsitsipas took the opportunity with both hands, kept applying pressure as he increased his forehand aggression and defended with the skill to earn his first service break. Nadal's erroneous streak continued and Tsitsipas forced a fifth set. The 22-year-old continued to pounce on Nadal's shortcomings, with 20-time Grand Slam Champion making a late surge, but it was too late as recorded a 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 victory.

After the game, Rafael Nadal acknowledged that his preparation had not been ideal, following his withdrawal from the ATP Cup because of a back injury. The 34-year-old said he was “not fantastic” physically and he was not fond of the humidity. Nonetheless, the World No. 2 praised his opponent, calling him one of the best players in the world, congratulating him on his comeback win.

