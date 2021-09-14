Rafael Nadal Crashes Out Of Top 5 In ATP Rankings As Spaniard Recovers From Foot Injury

Former World No 1 Rafael Nadal, who missed the recently concluded US Open 2021 due to injury, has dropped out of the top five in the latest ATP ranking. Rafael Nadal ATP rankings went down after the former French Open champion recently announced that he would miss the rest of the 2021 season and is aiming to return to action next year. Nadal's last game was on the hard-court surface in Washington on 6 August. He won the first match against Jack Sock before losing his second to Lloyd Harris.

Rafael Nadal's ATP rankings

Going by the current ATP ranking, Nadal has dropped down to the sixth spot with Russia's Andrey Rublev taking the fifth spot in the ranking. Roger Federer, who is out due to injury, continues to keep hold of the ninth spot. The top four remains unchanged with Novak Djokovic leading the pack followed by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alexander Zverev completes the top four standings. The biggest in the ranking has been the latest Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz who has jumped 17 places to take 38th spot in the ATP rankings. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinal of US Open 2021 before bowing out at the quarterfinal stage due to injury.

Rafael Nadal injury update

Ahead of the US Open 2021, Rafael Nadal through a video message revealed that he will not be able to play tennis for the remaining 2021 season owing to a foot injury that he has had since the start of the year and it has led to him missing many important events like the Olympics, Wimbledon and now the US Open.

Hear the latest from Rafa as he ends his 2021 season 👇



"I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to keep playing tennis during the 2021 season," he said in a video uploaded to the ATP Tour Twitter page. "I have been suffering too much with my foot (injury) for the last year now. I've missed a lot of important events for me like the US Open, Wimbledon, Olympics, and many other events that are so important and emotional for me."

He spoke about the injury saying that he has had it since 2005 and that the doctors were very pessimistic in their view of his future in the sport, however, he fought all odds to win 20 Grand Slam titles and be tied for the highest with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Nadal also mentioned that if his injury heals well then his tennis will be back to its former glory.