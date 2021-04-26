Rafael Nadal Delights Fans With Incredible Celebration After Winning 12th Barcelona Title

Having had a rather unimpressive start to this year, 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal was looking to reassert his dominance in the tour with a victory at his home competition — the Barcelona Open. Having been ousted early from the Australian Open and the Monte Carlo Masters, the only two tournaments he has chosen to take part in so far this year, Rafa came into the event with expectations riding high on him.

An 11-time winner at the Open, the Spaniard had a shaky start to his campaign there, needing three sets to get through the first two rounds. However, after a splendid 6-1, 6-4 win over British Cameron Norrie, Nadal breezed past all other opponents to set up a finals meeting with No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Despite going into the Barcelona Open 2021 finals with a 6-1 head to head advantage over Stefanos Tsitsipas, memories of his Australian Open 2021 quarter-final defeat to the Greek would have been fresh in Rafael Nadal's mind. Having won all 12 of the finals that he has reached in Barcelona — from 2005-09, 2011-13 and 2016-18 — the pressure was on the Spaniard to keep his streak going and add some points to his falling ranking. These dynamics, coupled with some lovely playing by Tsitsipas put Nadal at an early disadvantage in the final on Sunday.

Down 1-3 early in the first set, Rafa looked a little shaky but came back strong to take the set 6-4 as he won four games in a row. Set two was a bitterly fought one as Tsitsipas earned another early break and forced a tiebreak that itself went to a mammoth 7(8)-6(6). After wasting two match points at 5-4 in the second set Nadal went into the third set on the back foot. However, a stumble from Tsitsipas also saw the Greek himself squander a match point at 5-4 — a grave mistake against the Bull. Jolted into action, Rafa took three straight games, winning the final set 7-5 to secure his 12th title at the Barcelona Open and his first title of the year.

The 3 hour-38-minute long final is now the longest best-of-three set ATP final since 1991. Talking to the press post-match, Nadal said that this was “probably the toughest final" he had played in Barcelona. Rafael Nadal fans were also treated to a rare over the top public celebration from Rafa that saw him jump into the pool at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona after the presentation ceremony. Here are the Nadal vs Tsitsipas finals highlights.

After winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, Rafael Nadal joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. Having failed to ensure his double career Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier in the year, the Rafael Nadal French Open 2021 campaign is set to begin again in May this year. If successful, it will be Nadal's 14th title at the tournament.

