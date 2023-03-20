Rafael Nadal Drops Out Of The Top-10 Of ATP Tennis Rankings For First Time In 18 Years

Rafael Nadal has left the top ten in the ATP rankings after a long 934 weeks. The Spaniard has dropped to 13th rank while Carlos Alcaraz has reclaimed the top position following his win over Daniil Medvedev in the BNP Paribas Open Title on Sunday. Only Martina Navratilova recorded more days at the top with a whopping 1000 weeks as the world number one. This is the first time since 2005 that Nadal has dropped out of the ATP top-10 rankings.

Rafael Nadal dethroned from the top ten after a gap of 18 years

Alcaraz defeated Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open Title to lift his third ATP Masters 1000 championship.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who did not lose a set in six Indian Wells matches, will return to World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings behind his trophy triumph.

Nadal hasn't been involved in any kind of activity on the court since injuring his hip in the Australian Open and is preparing himself for a return at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters next month.

Tournament director David Massey confirmed the development. “Rafa was the first (player) to be registered. He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to take part in the tournament he's so fond of.”