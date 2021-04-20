Rafael Nadal Excites Fans With Cryptic Post On Latest Sponsor Deal Ahead Of French Open

The French Open, over the years, has been a guaranteed jackpot for Rafael Nadal over the years, with the Spaniard dominating the clay surface. Dubbed as the "King of Clay", Nadal has won 13 titles at the Roland Garros and will be looking for his 14th later this year as he looks to overtake rival Roger Federer and became the leading Grand Slam man. The 34-year-old is putting his hard yards on and off the court and recently added to his plethora of brand endorsements.

Nadal investments: Tennis legend signs up with Amstel ahead of French Open defence

Heineken's Amstel has recruited tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, as its global ambassador for its growing light beer product offerings including Amstel Ultra and Amstel 0.0. The three-year deal will mark Nadal’s first partnership with an alcohol brand and will see the 34-year-old support the continued development of the Amstel brands into new markets globally, helping to create more choice for consumers and allowing them to find a beer that fits their active and balanced lifestyles. With a deal signed and sealed until 2024, Nadal will be featuring in a variety of global marketing activities including TV spots, digital and out-of-home advertising. The creative is set to focus on how Amstel's range fits with Nadal's balanced lifestyle.

He will also highlight the importance of moderation and responsible consumption as part of owner Heineken's wider Brewing a Better World ambition to create more choice for consumers within the zero alcohol category. As per Campaignlive.co.uk, Malgorzata Lubelska, senior director global international brands at Heineken, said that "We are extremely excited to welcome Rafael to the Amstel family. Rafael is known not only for his incredible achievements on the tennis court but also for living an active and well-balanced lifestyle. This makes him the perfect partner for our growing range of Amstel lifestyle products, including Amstel Ultra, Amstel Ultra Seltzer, Amstel Malta Ultra and Amstel 0.0".

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated at $180 million. His net worth constitutes the salary he receives from his participation in tennis tournaments. The Rafael Nadal net worth is also composed of the salary he receives through his various endorsement deals from brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger and Cantabria Labs.

Nadal Grand Slams: Nadal French Open record

The Nadal French Open titles count stands at 13, which is an all-time world record in tennis by any player when it comes to winning a single Grand Slam title. Besides the Nadal Grand Slams count of 21, the Spaniard's dominance on clay is also highlighted by 60 of his 86 ATP singles titles coming on this surface, including 25 of his 35 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and his 81 consecutive wins on clay are the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era. The King of Clay has won French Open titles for four consecutive years thrice and will be looking for another shot later this year. Nadal also has four US Open wins, to go along with his two Wimbledon Championships and his solitary Australian Open win.

