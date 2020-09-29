Rafael Nadal Fulfills 5-year-old Indian Girl's Dream By Lauding Her For Top Tennis Skills

Rafael Nadal has made a young tennis fan's dreams come true, by appreciating her skills and recognizing her talent. Under his association with Kia Motors and the 'Get Rafa Moving' movement, Rafa will be selecting a few young fans and sending them signed merchandise and personalised videos. Nadal will be seen thanking them for encouraging him to get back on the court and also lauding their tennis prowess.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal To Show Off Special Gift From Nike Throughout French Open 2020 Title Defence

Also Read | French Open 2020: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And South American Nations?

Young Indian fan Viviktha Visakh gets recognition from legend Rafael Nadal

A five-year-old Indiant girl, from Trivandrum, has become the first and only Indian till now to be recognized by tennis legend, Rafael Nadal under his Kia Motors 'Get Rafa Moving' association. Viviktha Visakh's tennis practice video grabbed the attention of the Kia Motors India talent hunt team a week ago. In the video, Visakh can be seen honing her volley skills against a wall in her home during the lockdown. In his congratulatory message, Nadal commends Visakh for keeping up with her playing even while in lockdown, and not letting the pandemic dissuade her.

In the video, Nadal can be seen saying “Hello Viviktha, how are you? I love seeing how dedicated you are to your tennis. You have some very good skills and you are only 5 years old. So Kia and I want to give you a gift to motivate you to keep working hard. I hope you enjoy the prize. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Viviktha's father, who is a former tennis state junior champion, and a certified coach says she has been accompanying him to the court since the age of 2. He also said that with some sponsorship to keep her going, Viviktha had the potential to become a great player in the future. Visakh also expressed his joy at Nadal's video and said that it would be a huge encouragement for his daughter and for other aspiring tennis players in the continent.

Also Read | French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic Vs M Yyer 1st Round Live Streaming In India, Full Preview

Rafael Nadal's 13th French Open title bid

As the French Open 2020 gets underway, Rafael Nadal will be fighting for a 13th title at the tournament. He defeated his round one opponent, Belarusian tennis player Egor Gerasimov in straight sets. He will meet American Mackenzie McDonald in round two. This will be the pair's first meeting.

Also Read | French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini In Rafael Nadal's Likely Route To Title 13

Image Credits: Viviktha Visakh Instagram and Rafael Nadal Twitter