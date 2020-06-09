Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol's Coronavirus Fundraiser In Spain Crosses $15.8 Million Mark

World No.2 Rafael Nadal and NBA star Pau Gasol have announced that their Red Cross campaign has been successful in raising $15.8 million (€14 million), which is more than their goal of $12.07 million (€11 million). Back in March, Rafael Nadal had asked other Spanish athletes to come out and make generous donations in their fight against the coronavirus for people in Spain. Recently, Rafael Nadal confirmed his return to training as the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues to remain in effect in Spain.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Moves Around Mallorca In ₹22.22 Crore Yacht With Wife Xisca Parello

Rafael Nadal's fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts

Back in March, Rafael Nadal said he spoke with NBA's Pau Gasol about what they could do to help people during COVID-19. He also said that with the support of the Red Cross, they will be providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by the coronavirus.

Deportistas y solidarios ❤️. @RafaelNadal y @paugasol lanzaron la campaña solidaria #NuestraMejorVictoria para combatir, de la mano de Cruz Roja, la pandemia del #COVID19, y encontraron el unánime respaldo del #deporte español. #AlianzasCruzRoja @20m https://t.co/5CfB0dnYp7 — Cruz Roja Española (@CruzRojaEsp) June 8, 2020

According to a report in Tennis.com, Rafael Nadal has said that the goal to raise funds has been achieved, which was important, but what was more important was the togetherness which was shown by all athletes while raising the funds. As per the report, tennis players like Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez Navarro, David Ferrer and other Spanish athletes have come forward and made a contribution towards COVID-19 relief funds.

Also Read: Pau Gasol Joins Forces With Rafael Nadal To Raise $12.1M For Coronavirus Aid In Spain

Apart from Spanish players, Novak Djokovic had also made contribution towards Rafael Nadal's fund to fight against coronavirus. Rafael Nadal took to Twitter and thanked Novak Djokovic for his contribution towards the Rafael Nadal donation fund, terming it as a 'class act'. Apart from making a donation in Spain, Novak Djokovic also raised money for people fighting against COVID-19 in his home country of Serbia.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic To Benefit More Than Nadal, Federer From Suspension Of Tennis: Boris Becker

Pau Gasol NBA career

Pau Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star who played for San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. Pau appeared in just 30 games last season and had an average of 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 46.2 % from the three-point mark. Pau Gasol has career NBA averages of 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while playing for Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs and Bucks respectively. Pau Gasol also was a two-time NBA champion with Kobe Bryant while playing for the Lakers.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Expresses Delight On Return To Proper Training; Watch Video

(IMAGE: CRUZ ROJA ESPANOLA / TWITTER)