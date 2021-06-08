Rafael Nadal Has Now Won 35 Consecutive Sets At French Open As Spaniard Cruises To QFs

Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 on Monday and booked a place in the 2021 French Open quarter-finals. With his victory, Nadal stretched his Roland-Garros record to 35 consecutive sets in Paris. The 13-time French Open winner will now face Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam.

In a match marked by dramatic swings of momentum, it was the defending French Open winner that stayed calm and maintained his momentum to take down 19-year-old Sinner in two hours and twenty minutes. Nadal improved to 3-0 in his ATP H2H against Sinner, and to 50-5 against Italian players overall. Nadal eventually completed a routine 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 straight-sets win over Sinner to take his tally to 35 consecutive sets won at the French Open.

However, Sinner had a chance to become the first player since Dominic Thiem in the 2019 French Open final to take a set off Nadal on Monday. Sinner was serving for the first set at 5-4, but the Italian was broken at love. He then lost the next six games to trail 4-0 in the second set and was then thrashed in the third.

Thiem was the last player at the French Open to take a set off Nadal, winning the second set of the 2019 final 7-5. Nadal won the next two sets to clinch his 12th title in Paris, won all 21 sets last year as he added No. 13 and has yet to drop a set this year. Nadal has not lost at the tournament since 2015 when he was knocked out in the last eight by Novak Djokovic.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is now looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man to win 21 Grand Slam singles crowns. Nadal has now also reached 15 quarter-finals at Roland Garros, the all-time joint-most alongside Novak Djokovic, who also advanced on Sunday.

French Open 2021 Men's Singles quarter-final: Nadal vs Schwartzman date TBD

Rafael Nadal will now face world No.10 Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals, having beaten the Argentine in the semifinals last year. Nadal leads their ATP H2H series 10-1 and it remains to be seen whether Schwartzman can put an end to Nadal's dominance on the claycourt. The date for the quarter-finals will be announced soon.

