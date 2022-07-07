Rafael Nadal Has 'seven Mm Tear' In Abdominal Muscles But Will Play Wimbledon S/F: Report

Ahead of the all-important Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semi-final against Nick Kyrgios on Friday, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has reportedly issued another worrying injury update. The Spaniard is believed to have revealed his intention to play the match despite having a 7 mm tear in his abdominal muscles.

Rafael Nadal to play Wimbledon semis despite tear in abdominal

According to MARCA, Rafael Nadal was diagnosed with having a tear in his abdominal muscles after having carried out medical tests in London on Thursday morning. The Spaniard is believed to have had severe whiplash in the abdominal area after playing a gruelling match against Taylor Fritz in the quarters. Nadal went on to win the clash in five sets by a scoreline of 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4).

While Nadal has been complaining about injury concerns over the past month, this is the first time he has cited problems in his abdominal region. Previously, the 36-year-old cited a foot injury. With him having been diagnosed with Muller-Weiss syndrome, he faces a tremendous amount of chronic pain in his left foot.

"For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"



The mentality of a champion who never quits#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/PEKGN1R9fU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022

As for his latest injury, Nadal said that something was not right and that he was not sure if he would be able to compete against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 semis. When asked if he would be able to compete against the Australian, Nadal replied, "I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar."

Nadal then went on to add that at one stage he feared that he may not be able to finish his match against Fritz. The Spaniard took a medical timeout when he was up 4-3 in the second set to treat his injury. Considering all the issues the 36-year-old is facing, it remains to be seen if he would indeed face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final on Friday.

Despite winning a record 22 Grand Slams in men's singles tennis, there is another feat that is on the line for Nadal. If he were to win his remaining two matches at Wimbledon, he would not only lift his 23rd major title, but he would also win the first three Slams of the year for the first time in his career.