Rafael Nadal Joins Hands With Ronaldo To Support Cancer-stricken Children

World No. 2 in tennis, Rafael Nadal's on-court achievement is unmatched, having won a total of 20 Grand Slam titles to date. Apart from his on-court achievements, he is also known for charity work off the court. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nadal was involved in donating money for people affected by it. Following his exit from the recently held Australian Open, the Spaniard was once again involved in charity work in which he was joined by the legendary football player from Brazil, Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo Nazario, Rafael Nadal help cancer patients with special initiative

According to a report published by Milenio, Rafael Nadal and Ronaldo Nazario were among several prominent personalities who have joined forces with the 'PlayStation Explorers Club'. The initiative is aimed at helping young children diagnosed with cancer. As part of the initiative, celebrities and institutions will also donate their personal items.

Through the initiative, special rooms will be created at hospitals where PlayStation 5 consoles will be made available to entertain young children as they undergo treatment for cancer. The initiative is supported by the Juegaterapia Foundation. The foundation conducted a study along with La Paz hospital, which found that video games act as a form of pain relief for children undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Apart from Ronaldo and Nadal, others who have supported the cause include Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, badminton champion Carolina Marin, Spanish forward Alvaro Morata and LaLiga club Atletico Madrid.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be around $180 million. This figure includes Rafa's immense career prize money total of $123,843,596 (figures from the ATP website) as well as his earnings from his many endorsement deals and other assets. As a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a 13-time winner at the French Open, Nadal has inked a number of deals with luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger Cantabria Labs, Richard Mille, KIA, Nike etc. He also owns his own tennis academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

Ronaldo Nazario stats

The Brazil legend had an exceptional career during which he played for teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He scored a total of 296 goals in 452 matches and also won two Ballon d'Or titles to his credit.

During Brazil's campaign in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the forward struck eight goals to help his team lift the coveted trophy in Japan and South Korea. He went on to enjoy decent success with Real Madrid, being part of the Galactico era alongside Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham, among others. Ronaldo's stint with Los Blancos lasted five seasons, the most he spent with any club during his professional career. He clinched one LaLiga title with the Bernabeu outfit.

