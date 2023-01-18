Rafael Nadal Knocked Out Early Of Australian Open 2023, Twitter Goes Into Meltdown

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the second round of the ongoing Australian Open 2023. Rafael lost to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 22-time Grand Slam winner had advanced to the second round after defeating British player Jack Draper on Monday. Nadal won his first-round match against Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The No. 1-seeded Nadal was seen physically struggling for most of the match but it was not immediately clear what was bothering him. Nadal's wife was seated in the stands and was seen wiping her tears after the Spaniard left the court for a medical timeout. Netizens are now reacting to the 2022 Australian Open champion's early exit from the first grand slam of the year. Check out the reactions that are doing rounds on social media after Nadal's loss to McDonald.

ily @RafaelNadal you’re still the reigning champion for 11 more days💜

pic.twitter.com/7bQ3gYCqCq — nabald | 22💜 (@andys_murray) January 18, 2023

No matter what you will always be the GOAT.



Love you so much. ❤️ @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/PmcEYEJXh9 — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) January 18, 2023

🇦🇺showing lots of love to Rafa while he steps out of RLA👏.

Come back stronger @RafaelNadal!

And thank you so much for the 3 weeks of joy you gave whilst you were here.😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/dzNftNG4La — Erlita ⭐️®️⭐️ (@Rafaerl_ita) January 18, 2023

Will always remain the happiest moment of my life, and I shall forever be grateful to you! @RafaelNadal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jZlT7FX81k — Wivo (@WivoRN) January 18, 2023

McDonald becomes the lowest-ranked player to defeat Nadal at Australian Open

This is Nadal’s earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since bowing out in the first round in Melbourne in 2016 against No. 45 Fernando Verdasco. That also made Verdasco the lowest-ranked player to defeat Nadal in Australia — until, of course, No. 65-ranked McDonald on Wednesday. McDonald has never been past the fourth round at a major tournament. After the match, McDonald heaped praise on Nadal, calling the 36-year-old an "incredible champion."

“He’s an incredible champion. He’s never going to give up, regardless of the situation, so even closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough. I kept focusing on myself in the end and got through. I’m really happy with how I started that match. I thought I was playing really well, serving great, and returning well, too. So I was really taking it to him.”," McDonald said.

(With inputs from AP)