Rafael Nadal Lifts 14th French Open Title After Straight Sets Win Over Ruud In Final

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal extended his dominance at the Roland Garros tournament as he won a record-extending 14th title in Paris by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets. The match ended 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in Nadal's favour. While the Norwegian did break the Spaniard twice over the course of the match, he was outclassed by a masterclass performance from the veteran Nadal, who went to win a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title in men's singles tennis.

French Open 2022 final: Rafael Nadal wins 14th title in Paris

While Rafael Nadal did suffer a few stumbles during the French Open 2022 final, he was utterly dominant for most of the match. The Spaniard began the match on the front foot by breaking Casper Ruud's serve before double-faulting himself on two occasions to give the break back. From that point on, the 36-year-old never looked like losing the set as he clinched it comfortably by a scoreline of 6-3.

As for the second set, it was Ruud who began on the front foot as he broke Nadal's serve to take a 3-1 lead. However, as all champions do, the Spaniard mounted an incredible comeback as he broke the Norwegian's serve thrice to win the second set 6-3.

As for the third set, it seemed that Ruud had lost all his confidence as Nadal raced away to a 5-0 lead before winning it by a scoreline of 6-0. As a result of such dominance in a match as huge as a final, Nadal once again showcased why he is referred to as the 'King of Clay.'