Rafael Nadal Loses Opening Two Matches Of 2023 But Still Finds Positives From Performance

Even though Rafael Nadal suffered defeats in both of his opening matches of the 2023 season, the Spaniard said that he still has several positives to take from these games. After losing by a set score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Cameron Norrie, Nadal suffered another loss to Alex de Minaur in the ongoing United Cup. Nadal lost by a set score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 against de Minaur despite taking the first set once again.

'Need battles like these': Rafael Nadal on start to 2023 season

While speaking in his post-match conference following his defeat to Alex de Minaur in the United Cup, Rafael Nadal said, "I need hours on the court. I need battles like this. I didn't play many official matches in the last six months, almost seven. Days like these too help. Of course, with victories, the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting. That's it. For moments I played a very good level of tennis. I played very well with the backhand and changed directions with the forehand."

Speaking of how he looks to prepare for the upcoming tournament in Melbourne Park, Nadal added, "I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say that the situation is ideal, but at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing well. I think that two matches are going to help me. I need to win a couple of matches. But the level was not that bad, putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time."

Following his loss to de Minaur, Nadal's poor run on the ATP Tour continued as he has won just one of his previous seven matches. The Spaniard's other defeats have come up against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal concluded his remarks by stating that he is not 'too alarmed' despite not starting the year as he would have liked.

"I'm going to try hard these two weeks to be physically better. In terms of tennis, probably playing sets and practising for the next two weeks with good guys, I think that can help me to be more consistent. That's what I'm going to look for. It's just the beginning, and honestly, I am not too alarmed, too negative about what happened."

With 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt, Nadal undoubtedly has all the experience in the world to put a setback behind him and bounce back when it matters most. Defending champion Nadal will next take part in the Australian Open, which takes place from January 16 to 29.