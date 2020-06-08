Rafael Nadal Moves Around Mallorca In ₹22.22 Crore Yacht With Wife Xisca Parello

World No.2 Rafael Nadal has established himself as one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, through years of consistent performances across a variety of tournaments. The Spaniard has won 19 Grand Slam titles, the second most in men's singles history and has raked in a fortune from tournament prize money and brand endorsements. While Grand Slams are his prized possessions, among them is also the audacious Rafael Nadal yacht, which the World No.2 recently took out for a trip in Spain on Friday.

Rafael Nadal Yacht: Rafael Nadal wife and family take day trip after Spain eases lockdown

Rafael Nadal wife Xisca Perello and the World No.2 took their €2.6 million (â‚¹22.22 crore) catamaran Rafael Nadal yacht out for a trip in Spain on Friday, according to The Daily Mail. The couple were dressed casually with the tennis ace sporting a pair of blue sports shorts and a white t-shirt that he pulled with a white baseball cap, while Xisca, also known as Mery, dressed up in denim shorts with a plain black camisole and a black Nike baseball cap.

Nadal also welcomed his sister Mariabel and his father Sebastian as they cleaned the Rafael Nadal yacht. The custom 80 Sunreef Power catamaran was bought by Rafael Nadal last year but was delivered on Friday, which is designed for long cruises and is 78.6 feet long. The Rafael Nadal yacht can host 12 guests and includes a superyacht-style flybridge big enough to operate a hot tub and wet bar and comes with a jet ski. Xisca Perello is Nadal's childhood sweetheart and the pair had been dating for 18 years before eventually tying the knot last year.

Rafael Nadal net worth: Inside the Rafael Nadal Yacht

Rafael Nadal Yacht: Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players as of December 2019. Forbes estimates his total earnings at $40 million annually, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his brand endorsements, which earned him around $33 million.The Rafael Nadal net worth also includes his prize money, which Forbes pegged at $121 million.

The Spaniard has two lavish homes – one in his home country in Mallorca worth $1.5 million and the other in the Dominican Republic, the estimated cost of which is $2 million. Rafael Nadal joined the Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and Iker Casillas to support the Red Cross efforts to raise at least 11 million euros ($12.1 million) in support of those affected by Covid-19 in Spain. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rafael Nadal net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $180 million.

(Image Credit: Solar Prix, Joan Llado Splash News, Sunreef yachts)